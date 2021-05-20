Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Military Pension Plan: Senate President Vicente Sotto III joins Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson in a hybrid hearing on several measures on the retirement and pension of incoming military and uniformed personnel Thursday, May 20, 2021. The committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation is studying the possibility of having the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) manage or administer the pension plan of the incoming military and uniformed personnel. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)