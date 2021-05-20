Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Recto prefers mutual fund- defined benefit mix: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto expresses his preference for a mixed system of a defined benefit and mutual fund during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation on measures strengthening the military and uniformed personnel pension system, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Recto urged the Department of Finance, the Bureau of Treasury, and the Government Service Insurance System to look into this proposal, adding that a mutual fund, if invested properly, would benefit pensioners more. “Maybe you get the best of both worlds there. But like I said, in a mutual fund there will be no liability because what you put into the system is what you get back in return; and the more you put into the system, the more you get back in return,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)