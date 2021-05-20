Photo Release

May 20, 2021 On increasing bed capacity of local, national hospitals: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, May 20, 2021, wants clarification on hospitals seeking to increase bed capacities whether these are operated by the local government units (LGUs) or the Department of Health. Villar said these should be clarified so that “we will know what we are doing.” She noted that while the proposal is to increase the bed capacity of a hospital, there are instances that a provision in the bill is inserted nationalizing the hospital, which would change the policy towards it. She said the title of the bill should indicate whether it is an LGU- or DOH-operated hospital. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)