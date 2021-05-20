Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Reviewing the policy on devolved health services: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon points out the need to review the policy devolving health services to local government units as mandated under Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991. Drilon expressed the view that the national government is being tasked to appropriate funds for a devolved service. “…I am not against expanding our hospitals. It should be expanded. Our health system is one of the weakest, as shown by the pandemic experience that we have for the past year and a half. What I am raising is, who should fund this? Under the policy today, it should be funded by the local government,” Drilon said during the period of interpellation on several measures seeking the renationalization and the expansion of public hospitals, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)