Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Renaming IRA: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session May 20, 2021, proposes that the term Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) be changed to Share in the National Taxes (SNT) to make it accurate based on the Supreme Court's Mandanas ruling that expanded the shares of local government units from national internal revenue taxes to national taxes including customs duties. “With the SC ruling, I think we also need to change our perspective by changing the term that we use. IRA is no longer accurate because that is the internal revenue allotment which came from the shares in national internal revenue taxes. So I propose that from now on, the share of the local governments should be called SNT because when we keep on saying IRA, it is a different concept, it is really SNT,” Pimentel explained.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)