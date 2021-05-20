Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Can congress exclude customs duties from IRA?: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, during Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, May 20, 2021, says Congress cannot exclude customs duties from the internal revenue allotment (IRA), which says that customs duties are taxes as defined by the Supreme Court. Angara, chairman of the Finance Committee, said that as mandated by the Mandanas ruling, local government units shall get a bigger IRA from taxes collected by the national government. “So, what if we want to give a bigger share to the national government, or to the local government, then it's the sharing... we must tinker with the formula for sharing but we cannot change the definition of the pie because that is set forth in the Constitution. The Congress, although it has plenary powers of legislation, cannot change the interpretation of the Constitution made by the Supreme Court,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)