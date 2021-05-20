Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Confusing issues: Sen. Pia Cayetano seeks clarification on local bills seeking to increase the bed capacity of several hospitals across the country Thursday, May 20, 2021. Cayetano said she was confused over the title of the bills since some of them were not simple bills seeking to increase the hospital bed capacity; some are rather seeking to amend the status of hospitals from a devolved function of the local government unit to a national one. “It appears to be a bed capacity issue but there is also a nationalization issue. It’s confusing. We need to know what we are dealing with so we can ask the right questions and then help in shaping that policy,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)