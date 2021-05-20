Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Focus on 13 bills: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino suggests focusing on 13 house bills which seek to increase the bed capacity of several hospitals, during the period of interpellation of the measures Thursday, May 20, 2021. Tolentino said the measures do not need capital infusion from the national government and would therefore avoid the controversial issue of the Mandanas ruling. Mandanas ruling clarifies that the share from the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) of the local government units (LGUs) does not exclude other national taxes like customs duties. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB).