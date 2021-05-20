Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Malampaya, Palawan: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian prepares to leave the offshore platform of the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project after a visit to the facility, 18 March 2017. Gatchalian said the Department of Energy (DOE) should divulge its plans and programs in light of the impending expiration of Petroleum Service Contract (SC) No. 38 or the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project to ensure the continuous supply of energy in the country. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN