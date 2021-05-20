Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Hontiveros co-sponsors bill amending the BARMM Law: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her intention to be co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2214, seeking to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), amending for the purpose, Sec. 13, article XVI of Republic Act no. 11054, otherwise known as the “Organic Law for the BARMM”. Hontiveros, during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, May 20, 2021, said she would just submit her manifestation in writing on the proposed measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)