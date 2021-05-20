Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Zubiri supports amendment to Bangsamoro Organic Law: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his support for the passage of the bill resetting the first regular election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. After Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino sponsored the committee report on the measure Thursday, May 20, 2021, Zubiri said the request by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) for an extension has merit because of the impediments brought about by the delay in the appointment of the BTA and the COVID-19 pandemic. Zubiri also appealed to the people who do not believe in the Bangsamoro organic law to look at the dividends being experienced now in Mindanao through peace. “I appeal to them, let us give peace a chance. I think Mr. President, this is one way we can continue the dividends and benefits of peace by extending their terms, with a new BTA parliament that is represented not only by their political affiliation, but also by their island aggrupation,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)