Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Villanueva introduces amendments to bill strengthening the SK: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the hybrid plenary session, introduces several amendments to Senate Bill No. 2124, which seeks to strengthen Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) by institutionalizing additional reforms to revitalize youth participation in governance. SBN 2124 was approved on second reading by the chamber Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)