Photo Release

May 20, 2021 Resetting BARMM elections: Sen. Richard Gordon, co-author of Senate Bill No. 2214 or the Act Resetting the Regular Elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, enjoins all citizens to support “our brother Muslims” in the area Thursday, May 20, 2021. “We have to build peace and we have to know that peace can only be one finally when everybody gets the blessings of a democracy such as ours. Establishing a local government is not easy. I hope all of us will join hands and support the Bangsamoro Transition Authority,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)