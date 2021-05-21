Photo Release

May 21, 2021 Gatchalian leads hearing on JCEC Extension Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over a hybrid hearing Friday, May 21, 2021 on Senate Bill No. 2154 or the Joint Congressional Energy Commission (JCEC) Extension Act, which seeks to remove the expiration period of the JCEC, the country's primary watchdog in the power sector. “I always believe that one of the best legacies that we can leave behind is to strengthen our institutions and one of the best principles to strengthen our institutions is to make sure that the principle of check and balance is functioning not only today but in the future,” Gatchalian said. JCEC was formerly known as the Joint Congressional Power Commission (JCPC) which was created under Section 62 of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) and is set to expire on June 26, 2021. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)