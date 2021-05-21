Photo Release

May 21, 2021 Marcos supports JCEC Extension Act: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses her support for the removal of the expiration period of the Joint Congressional Energy Commission (JCEC), which has oversight over the energy sector. “We look with favor and support entirely Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s effort to remove the expiration given that it has been extended in the past, it’s been renamed in the past and as you rightly mentioned, there are seven laws implemented by it whose provisions, for the Electric Power Industry Reform Act for example, are not yet fully implemented,” Marcos said. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy on Senate Bill No. 2154 or the JCEC Extension Act, Friday, May 21, 2021, Marcos also asked to be updated on the failure to roll out the Retail Competition and Open Access, which allows consumers to contract for their requirements, as well as the establishment of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Markets. She added that there are provisions under Republic Act 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 that are not yet fully implemented including the renewable portfolio standards. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)