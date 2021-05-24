Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian and Department of Education Sec. Leonor Briones chat after holding a committee hearing at the Senate, 14 Aug. 2019 file. The senator recently said that the grant of teaching supplies allowance should be institutionalized to sustain teachers’ support in the implementation of home-based learning even beyond the three month-provision of connectivity load. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN