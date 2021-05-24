Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Dela Rosa leads hearing on PDEA-QCPD misencounter: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a public inquiry Monday, May 24, 2021, on the misencounter between members of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Special Enforcement Service and Quezon City Police District-Special Operations Unit near a mall along Commonwealth Avenue in February this year. Dela Rosa expressed hope that the agencies and personalities involved in the incident would be able to answer all questions of the committee in order for the panel to fulfill its mandate under the Constitution. "We cannot and should not tolerate what happened in this incident. Those responsible should be held accountable. Despite this dreadful incident, I have no doubt that the campaign against illegal drugs of our government will continue to be relentless regardless of the personalities involved,” Dela Rosa said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)