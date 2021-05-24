Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Avoid future misencounters among law enforcement agencies: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go expresses hope that misencounters among law enforcement agencies, such as what happened among members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Special Enforcement Service and the Quezon City Police District Special Operations Unit near a mall along Commonwealth Avenue in February this year, could be avoided in the future. “This is painful to the President that is why he instructed the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the matter. I hope the Senate will come up with solutions to avoid a similar occurrence in the future,” Go said Monday, May 24, 2021, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)