Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Real time monitoring necessary to avoid misencounters: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, May 24, 2021, says she was perplexed with the announcement of Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar that there would be a unified operational guideline to prevent misencounters between the PNP and other law enforcement agencies on drug-related operations. Marcos noted that Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is very clear that the PNP and other government agencies should coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in any drug-related activity. “I would like to recommend that, given the state of technology, real time monitoring should be available so that we can avoid shootouts that are scandalizing the public for over an hour,” Marcos said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)