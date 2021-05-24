Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Presence of detainees in buy-bust operations: Sen. Risa Hontiveros noted the presence of female detainees in the misencounter between the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) which occurred on February 24, 2021 in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, and in the near misencounter which happened at a mall in Fairview, Quezon City on May 14, 2021. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Monday, May 24, 2021, Hontiveros presented a footage of a detainee named Aiza Gomez y Lacson, alias Madam. In the video, Gomez claims she was set free to work in the May 14 buy-bust operation. “In the middle of the chaos, Mr. Chair, for more than three months, there was no clarity. Let us set aside, as the chair said, the conspiracy theories and hearsays and let us work together to solve this problem,” Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino. Hontiveros authored Senate Resolution 667 calling for an inquiry into current law enforcement procedures and protocols vis-à-vis the trafficking of dangerous drugs to prevent the occurrence of incidents such as the Ever Gotesco shootout between police officers and PDEA agents. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)