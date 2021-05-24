Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Misencounter due to the misinterpretation of the law creating PDEA: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, during a hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the misencounter between members of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Special Enforcement Service (PDEA-SES) and Quezon City Police District-Special Operations Unit, expresses belief that passage of Senate Bill No. 3 or the Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority Act could prevent future misencounters. Sotto, author of SBN 3, said he is willing to explain the intricacies of his proposed measure so that those involved in anti-illegal drug operations would be enlightened on why SBN 3 needs to be enacted. “Misencounters are happening because of the wrong interpretation of the PDEA. These incidents (misencounters), I assure you, will never happen in SBN 3 as long as they understand what it is,” Sotto said. SBN 3 seeks to further strengthen the fight against illegal drugs by unifying the four major programs - enforcement, prosecution, prevention and rehabilitation - into a single government agency. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)