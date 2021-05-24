Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Villanueva thanks colleagues’ support: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, thanks his colleagues for passing on final reading seven local bills renaming State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) as well as converting state colleges into state universities Monday, May 24, 2021. “Last week, May 18, we celebrated the first National Higher Education Day as mandated by Republic Act No. 11522, a law that we passed last August 2020. There were of course virtual celebrations led by CHED but the emphasis was placed on really trying to understand the effects of this pandemic on higher education, finding inspirations to move forward and discovering new ways to increase the value proposition of higher educating in the post-COVID Filipino society,” Villanueva said. He said the passage on third reading of these local bills renaming the SUCs and converting colleges into state universities in the middle of the pandemic is timely, relevant and uplifting to the communities that stand to benefit from the developments. (Joseph Vidal and Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)