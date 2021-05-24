Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Institutionalizing the Joint Congressional Energy Commission: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presents to the plenary the committee report on Senate Bill No. 2220, which seeks to remove the June 26, 2021 expiration date of the Joint Congressional Energy Commission (JCEC), under Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), Monday, May 24, 2021. Gatchalian stressed that the JCEC has taken an active role in defending and promoting the rights of power consumers by investigating issues such as the exorbitant shock experienced by Meralco consumers during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in 2020. “The JCEC is a critical institution that provides a strong check and balance mechanism in the implementation of landmark energy laws through hands-on congressional oversight. It serves as a nexus of technical expertise and institutional knowledge to help legislators, policymakers and industry stakeholders navigate the complicated labyrinth that is the country’s overarching energy legal and policy framework,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)