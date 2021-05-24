Photo Release

May 24, 2021 Electric Vehicles Act to boost local manufacture of EVs: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, May 24, 2021, asks Sen. Win Gatchalian, sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1382 or the Electric Vehicles (EV) and Charging Stations Act, if the passage of the measure will encourage companies like Tesla to relocate to the Philippines and local manufacturers to start producing EVs. Gatchalian responded in the affirmative, noting that part of the Department of Trade and Industry’s roadmap on electric vehicles is to transition from internal combustion engine to EVs and to build up the country’s manufacturing capability. “We like to congratulate the sponsor. If I’m not mistaken, if I can clearly recall, in my term as a Senator, this is the farthest it has gone, this measure, so this is historic,” Zubiri said before the chamber approved SBN 1382 on second reading. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)