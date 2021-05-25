Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Providing Filipinos abroad the best gov’t service: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go seeks the support of his colleagues for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Go, in his co-sponsorship speech, said the proposed measure aims to provide more than 10 million Filipinos abroad the “best government service” that is focused on their needs. “Through this bill, we are urging the entire government to look into the plight of our overseas Filipino workers. We should always remember that they are our modern-day heroes. Our fellow Filipinos deserve more than what we are currently providing them, and the passage of this bill is our first step towards the realization of that goal,” Go said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)