Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Creating the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 25, 2021, pushes for the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos to integrate the functions of the different agencies related to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) services which are currently dispersed in the different departments. Villanueva, sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act (DMWOFA), said the new department hopes to address six problem areas concerning OFWs – recruitment, red tape, regulation, emergency response, repatriation, and reintegration. “Despite their contributions to our economy and the love and respect they get from other countries and nationalities, problems continue to plague our overseas Filipinos, especially OFWs. While there are metrics for the economic returns of migration, there is none for its social costs. And the sad truth is that OFWs risk their limbs and lives abroad because of a lack of employment opportunities at home,” Villanueva said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)