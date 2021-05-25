Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Zubiri lauds Villanueva on creation of new department for OFWs: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri lauds Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, “for working very hard for the passage” of Senate Bill No. 2234, otherwise known as An Act Creating the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos. “The committee did very well in tackling the very difficult issue of creating a new department and we all know how difficult creating a new department is,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Zubiri said he supports the proposed legislation because during his 2019 visits in Singapore and Hong Kong, all the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) he met said they needed a government agency that they could approach and an agency that could focus on their problems. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)