Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Cayetano sponsors bill taxing POGOs: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2232 which seeks to establish the tax regime of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). The bill mandates that all offshore gaming licensees, whether Philippine or foreign-based, are considered doing business in the Philippines, and must pay 5 percent gaming tax on the gross gaming revenue or receipts derived from their gaming operations. It also imposes 25 percent final withholding tax based on gross income on an alien individual, regardless of residency in the Philippines, term, and type of visa. Cayetano said the measure will not only plug the loopholes in the country’s tax code that led to confusing issues surrounding the operation of POGOs but will also prevent similar problems in the future which could gravely undermine the government’s power to impose and collect the right taxes. “By addressing these gaps in our tax system, we can maximize the POGO industry’s potential as a revenue source. In turn, we will have more resources in our country’s coffers to fund programs that will improve people’s lives and help us build back better following this global health and economic crisis,” Cayetano said, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)