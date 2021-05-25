Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Gatchalian sponsors 20 local bills: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts, and Culture, sponsors 20 local bills that seek to rename, convert, and establish schools in various localities in the country during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The measures include two bills renaming high schools, 10 bills converting extension or annex schools to independent schools, and five bills establishing national high schools. “Considering the needs of our fellow countrymen for accessible quality education and in view of these proposed measures compliance with relevant Department of Education issuance, I humbly seek the support of this esteemed body for the immediate passage of these measures,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)