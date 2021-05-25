Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Bill to protect abandoned children: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2233, which seeks to promote the rights and provide protection to deserted or abandoned children with unknown parents, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Hontiveros said the measure seeks to ensure a name and nationality for every child. The bill also seeks to lay down the process for the registration of foundlings and ensures that a certificate of live birth be issued without delay after comprehensive inquiries by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. “The bill also institutionalizes ‘safe havens,’ which shall allow parents who are really unable to care for their child to give him/her up in a manner that ensures the child’s safety and protection,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)