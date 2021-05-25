Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Senate passes bill providing programs for learners with disabilities: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel as the Senate approves on second reading Senate Bill No. 1907 during the hybrid plenary session, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The bill seeks to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities and to establish inclusive learning resource centers for learners with disabilities in all municipalities and cities. The session was attended physically by nine senators and virtually by 13 senators. SBN 1907 was one of the 45 measures included in the day’s agenda. (Alex Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)