Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Promoting the rights of foundlings: Sen. Grace Poe, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, May 25, 2021, stresses the need for a specific law that protects foundlings, citing her experience in 2016 when she ran for presidential elections and her nationality was questioned being a foundling herself. Poe said the issue had been clarified by the Supreme Court “although it is important to clarify, even more, with a law.” She said, “this is really important, not just to me, but the hundreds of foundlings in our country. If you follow the wording of the law, we still encounter some difficulties, not just running for public office, but even serving as lawyers, as doctors, as teachers, because he has to be a natural born Filipino citizen.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)