Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Pacquiao defends bill creating Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao answers questions from Sen. Pia Cayetano (not in photo) as he defends Senate Bill No. 2077 or an Act Creating the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission (PBCSC), during the hybrid plenary session, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Pacquiao underscored the importance of having a commission that would focus on the growth of the sports and ensure the fighters' safety. “Mr. President, let us heed the call that we should do everything humanly possible to make sure that our fighters make it home safely to their loved ones. We need the PBCSC that will focus on the growth of the sport, uphold the welfare of athletes, and contribute to economic growth and development,” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)