Photo Release

May 25, 2021 Light moment: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (left) and Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (right) share a light moment during break of the hybrid plenary session, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Senators tackled various proposed national and local measures, including bills seeking to create the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos, promoting the rights and providing protection to deserted or abandoned children with unknown parents, and establishing the tax regime of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, among others. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)