Photo Release

May 26, 2021 CA confirms 50 AFP senior officers: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairman Vicente C. Sotto III presides over the plenary session confirming the nomination and ad interim appointments of 50 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Senate Session Hall. This batch of AFP senior officers includes Commodore Antonio Palces, Deputy Chief of Staff for Education, Training, and Doctrines, whose nomination to the rank of rear admiral was confirmed by the CA. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)