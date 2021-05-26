Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Regulating vape and heated tobacco products: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, May 26, 2021, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2239 which seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, and communication of vapor products and heated tobacco products. “Allow me to put on record that VNPs (vaporized nicotine products) are not safe and not risk-free. Similar to cigarettes, they posed health risks. The absence of combustion does not make it nicotine-free. What VNPs do is that they lessen the emission of other harmful chemical compounds which are released when tobacco is set on fire,” Recto said. VNPs refer to a category of novel consumer goods that generate a nicotine-containing or non-nicotine containing aerosol without combustion or burning. This product category embraces both heated tobacco products and vapor products. The senator said vaping, as showed by studies, is a good alternative to kick the habit of smoking as VNPs can scale down tobacco consumption. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)