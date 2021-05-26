Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Cayetano objects lowering of age limit for use of e-cigs, vapes: Sen. Pia Cayetano places on record her strong objection against the lowering of age limit for the use of e-cigarettes and vapes Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Cayetano manifested her position after the sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2239, which seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use, and communication of vapor products and heated tobacco products. Cayetano reminded her colleagues that the sin tax law that they passed barely a year ago puts the age limit at 21 years old for the use of e-cigarettes and vapes and puts the jurisdiction of the sales under the Food and Drug Administration. She also said she looks forward to a lengthy discussion on the bill in the hope to come up with a strong measure that is fair to the industry but protective of the youth. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)