Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Gordon co-sponsors Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Filipinos Act: Sen. Richard Gordon co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 26, 2021. In sending Filipinos abroad, Gordon said, there is a concomitant responsibility on the part of the government to protect them, not in the sense of pampering them or trying to get their votes, but more importantly, because they are our fellow countrymen with dignity. “We must have that solemn duty to protect them at all hours of their stay there (abroad) and that they must have a number that they can call at all hours of the day, within that country or within our country that could help them,” Gordon added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)