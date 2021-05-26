Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Sotto attests effectiveness of anti-drug abuse councils: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III attests to the effectiveness and success of anti-drug abuse councils which Senate Bill No. 2215 seeks to institutionalize in every local government unit. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Sotto narrated that in 1988, when he established the Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, the city’s share in the total drug cases in Metro Manila was 54 percent. “After four years of Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, we were declared the model council by the Dangerous Drugs Board and the Narcotics Command because the record shows that in 1992, from 54 percent, we brought it down to 9 percent (of the total drug cases) in the entire Metro Manila. That is why the councils are very effective. I assure you that,” Sotto said. The Senate leader added that he will submit a co-sponsorship speech on the measure principally sponsored by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)