May 26, 2021 No need for plebiscite: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, says Senate Bill No. 2214 only seeks to postpone the date of the first elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to year 2025 and the change of date would not reset the current structure of the BARMM framework. He said a plebiscite is not needed in resetting the BARMM elections based on a Supreme Court decision which specifically cited three instances where a plebiscite is required: 1. When there is an amendment relative to the basic structure of the government; 2. When there is a change in the region’s judicial system; and, 3. When the grant and extension of the legislative powers constitutionally conceded to the regional government system. “We are not changing the structure. It is still an 8-man member parliament. How can we conduct an election? We don’t have a Bangsamoro electoral code. We have yet to receive the complete 2020 Philippine Statistics Authority census. Even the downloading of funds was not given because it was used for other pandemic-related purposes and not even a plebiscite could be held,” Tolentino explained during the period of interpellation on the measure Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)