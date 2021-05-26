Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Bill resetting BARMM election will not extend term of BTA members: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during a hybrid plenary session, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, asks Sen. Francis Tolentino, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2214 which seeks to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), if the measure will not lead to the extension of the term of the officials of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA). “Is the purpose of the measure we are now discussing for the extension only of the transition period but we are not extending the present setup of the BTA?” Pimentel asked. Tolentino responded in the affirmative, saying what is being extended in the measure is the institution which is the BTA and not the persons within the institution, but the President could reappoint the current officials or choose new members. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)