Photo Release

May 26, 2021 ‘Let Congress decide on postponement of BARMM election’: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri clarifies that when the bicameral conference committee deliberated on Republic Act No. 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), members of the committee adopted the position to let Congress decide on the matter of the postponement of elections in the region. “That was the discussion that I clearly, clearly remember because I wanted to be clear on what needed a plebiscite and what amendments may not need plebiscite,” Zubiri said Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Zubiri, who was principal author and sponsor of the law, made this statement as a response to the proposal of Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson to have the amendment resetting the First Regular Election of BARMM from May 2022 to May 2025 as provided by Senate Bill No. 2214, ratified through a plebiscite. Lacson said resetting the election affects the right to suffrage of the Bangsamoro people. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)