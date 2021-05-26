Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Pacquiao renews appeal to pass Boxing Commission Bill: Sen. Manny Pacquiao, defending Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2077 or An Act Creating the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission, reiterates his appeal to colleagues to support the measure Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Replying to Sen. Pia Cayetano's interpellation, Pacquiao stressed that while the government has spent billions of pesos to promote the country, boxing has already placed the country in the world map. Pacquiao clarified that the commission will focus on promotion of boxing and combat sports and the welfare of the professional boxers because of the danger it poses to athletes, and that professional boxers, who survived the many bouts, ended up languishing in poverty after retirement. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)