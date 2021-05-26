Photo Release

May 26, 2021 Gatchalian explains SBN 2220: Sen. Win Gatchalian enjoins his colleagues to support the passage of Senate Bill No. 2220 otherwise known as the Joint Congressional Energy Commission (JCEC) Act. He said the bill aims to remove the expiration date of the JCEC. “There are three reasons we want to remove the expiration date: 1. There are nine items in the original Electric Power Industry Reform (EPIRA) Act of 2001 (Republic Act 9136) which has yet to be implemented; 2. the expansion of its coverage and 3. for its efficiency,” Gatchalian said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)