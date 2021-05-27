Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Dela Rosa sponsors Anti-Drug Abuse Councils Bill: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, sponsors Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Senate Bill No. 2215 or the Anti-Drug Abuse Councils Law, which seeks to institutionalize anti-drug abuse councils in every local government unit (LGU). Dela Rosa, in his sponsorship speech, underscored the vital role of LGUs in the fight against illegal drugs, which requires the collective effort of every territorial and political subdivision of the country. “Addressing the country's problem on drugs entails tapping into the wisdom and experience of those on the ground, those who can competently provide political judgment: our LGUs. At the same time, it demands a systematic and institutional response,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)