Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Villar wants Agri-Agra Law amended: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over a virtual hearing on measures seeking to amend Republic Act No. 10000 or the Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Villar said concerns were raised because banks would rather pay penalties than lend money to farmers, fisherfolks and other agricultural stakeholders. Villar said more than increasing penalties to ensure bank compliance, she wants to consider the amendment being proposed to consolidate the loan allocation under the law provided for farmers and fisherfolks and agrarian reform beneficiaries. “We want to lessen penalties because if the penalties collected are less, that means banks are lending money to agriculture. That is what we want because this law was meant to help agriculture. If the penalties are big, it’s not helping agriculture because that means they are not lending to agriculture,” Villar said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)