Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during the session, 15 Feb. 2021. Gatchalian hailed the Senate’s third reading approval of a bill that would strengthen the government’s crackdown on the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN