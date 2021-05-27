Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Villanueva commends Angara: Sen. Joel Villanueva commends Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara for ably shepherding the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2124, or An Act Strengthening the Sangguniang Kabataan by Institutionalizing Additional Reforms to Revitalize Youth Participation in Governance. Villanueva said Angara has always been passionate about improving the youth prospect of enjoying a brighter future in his 16 years in public service. “I'd like to thank him also for taking our amendments that recognize the role of SK in education and values formation,” Villanueva said. All 23 senators voted in the affirmative to pass Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2124 on third and final reading during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, May 27, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)