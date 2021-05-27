Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Session resumes: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III bangs the gavel signifying the resumption of the hybrid plenary session of the Senate Thursday, May 27, 2021. With 23 senators present, seven physically and 16 virtually, the chamber passed on third and final reading 10 proposed measures including, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2124 seeking to amend the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act, and SBN 2209 or the Special Protections Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Law, and eight broadcast franchise bills. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)