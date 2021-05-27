Photo Release

May 27, 2021 Hontiveros thanks colleagues for passing OSAEC Bill: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, thanks colleagues for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2209 or the Special Protections Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Law, on third and final reading Thursday, May 27, 2021. Hontiveros said the measure seeks to expand laws like the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 (RA 9775) and plug gaps by defining and penalizing online sexual abuse and exploitation of children as a separate crime from those punished under current laws like the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Law (RA 7610) and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act (RA 9208. “I am so happy how we have all worked together to pass a bill that, as the Senate Majority Leader (Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri) likes to say, is a happy bill and at the same time a very strong bill on behalf of our children. I hope the lower chamber will also pass the bill swiftly for the continued protection, dignity, dreams and future of our children,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)